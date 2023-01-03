Meghalaya Cabinet's nod for 7 new police outposts along Assam border after Mukroh violence

Assam now a safe abode for Rhinos

At present, one-horned rhinos can only be found in two places; Kaziranga National Park in Assam, India and Chitwan National Park in Nepal.

New Delhi, Jan 03: Assam recorded zero poaching of rhinos, one of the most endangered species in the world, for the first time in nearly 45 years in 2022, thanks to conservation efforts.

Calling it a landmark, Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said no rhino was poached at Kaziranga, Manas, Orang national parks, and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary last year.

"2022 was really special for our rhino conservation efforts. Not a single rhino being poached in 2022 & just 2 in 2021, the gentle giant is now much safer in Assam," Himanta Sarma said in a tweet.

Only one rhinoceros was killed by poachers in 2021 at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

On Tuesday, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the people of Assam to conserve the critically endangered species.

"This is great news! Compliments to the people of Assam, who have shown the way and been proactive in their efforts to protect the rhinos," PM Modi tweeted.

This is great news! Compliments to the people of Assam, who have shown the way and been proactive in their efforts to protect the rhinos. 🦏 https://t.co/0lz68xiNyq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023

Reportedly, there has been a 167 percent population increase in one-horned rhinos from the 1980s till 2022. At present, these beautiful species can only be found in two places; Kaziranga National Park in Assam, India and Chitwan National Park in Nepal.

India's effort to save Rhino's

Of all rhino species, Indian rhinos, also popular as Greater one-horned rhinos, are possibly the most prehistoric ones. Their skin is like a thick armour plate which reminds them of dinosaurs. But, it's the one horn that makes them distinctive and special from other rhino species.

The one-horned Rhinoceros had witnessed a tremendous decline in its population, mainly because of poaching. At a time when the world faced difficulties to protect wildlife, India has seen a tremendous improvement in rhino conservation.

From a mere population of 75 in 1905 to 3,700 in 2022, the recovery of the greater one-horned rhino is among the greatest conservation success stories in India.

Poachers killed 17 and 18 rhinos in 2015 and 2016, respectively. There were six and seven cases in 2017 and 2018 respectively before dropping down to two in 2020 and 2021.

The concerted and coordinated efforts of the state's forest and police departments must be credited for zero poaching in 2022.

Despite the strict measures and policies, there always remains a major threat of poaching to Indian rhinos.

With an eye on zero poaching, the BJP-led Assam government, which had set a target established a 22-member task force led by GP Singh in 2021.

Drones, armed commandos, and dog squads have also been deployed in rhino habitats to keep an eye on poachers.

Reportedly, four poachers were killed and 58 others were arrested since the task force was set up.

Several NGOs such as the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) also joined the conservation efforts.

Other key initiatives taken by the Assam government to achieve zero poaching are listed below.

Working with Locals: The protected areas of greater one-horned rhinos are engirdled by human settlements. So, the authorities took the help of the locals residing around the sanctuary to protect the rhinos. They were educated about human-animal co-existence and how and why they should show sympathy towards the species.

Reducing Illegal Trade: Several measures are being taken to stop the illegal trade of rhino horn by its concerned organization along with TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network. Intelligence networks and anti-poaching patrols are operating from strategic locations to prevent the illegal trade of rhino horns in the black markets of Asia.

Monitoring and Census: In every three years, the census of Indian rhinos is done in Kaziranga National Park. This census is carried out in a visual count form. Along with that, a recording of mortality is also carried out during this time.

Reinforcing the Law Enforcement: Rhino conservation experts along with the state government aim to strengthen wildlife laws and their enforcement. A debatable measure, in which guards or forest rangers can shoot a poacher in order to save rhinos was ordered in Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Assam destroys nearly 2500 seized rhino horns in anti-poaching message

In 2021, Assam consigned to flames 2,479 rhino horns, the world's largest stockpile destroyed in a single day, to bust a myth that the horns have miraculous medicinal properties.

The move by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is part of an effort to curb poaching of the endangered one-horned Indian rhinoceros.

The ritualistic burning of the rhino horns was done publicly at Bokakhat on the occasion of World Rhino Day, sending out a message that Assam will never trade in rhino horns.