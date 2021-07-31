Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Happy to join probe, says Himanta Sarma

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 31: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been booked by the Mizoram Police, has said he will join the probe, but stressed upon a probe by a neutral agency into the clashes at the border.

    Himanta Biswa Sarma
    "We will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why is the case not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam? Have already conveyed this to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga," Sarma tweeted.

    "In a major breakthrough towards de-escalating tensions at Assam-Nagaland border, the 2 Chief Secretaries (of Assam & Nagaland) have arrived at an understanding to immediately withdraw states' forces from border locations to their respective base camps," Sarma further added.

    Why was Assam CM booked?

    Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials have been booked in Mizoram on charges of attempt to murder and assault.They have been booked under various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

    The four senior Assam Police officers named in the FIR are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and officer in-charge of Dholai police station, Sahab Uddin.

    Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati meets President Kovind

    Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

    "Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

    The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram escalated after five Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and over 50 others, including a superintendent of police, sustained injuries when the Mizoram Police opened fire on a team of Assam officials last Monday.

