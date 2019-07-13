  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assam floods: Death toll touches 6, over 8 lakh people in 1,556 villages affected

    By Vishal S
    |

    Guwahati, July 13: Incessant rains, floods, overflowing rivers and inundated villages continued to wreak havoc in 21 out of the 33 districts in Assam as over 8.69 lakh people in 1,556 villages are said to have been affected.

    Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur,Darrand, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Sibasagar are the districts that were worst hit by floods. Three more people were killed taking the total to 6 deaths.

    Assam floods: Death toll touches 6, over 8 lakh people in 1,556 villages affected
    File photo

    Over 7,600 people who have been have been forced to leave their homes and take shelter in 68 relief camps. The floods have also affected 27,864 hectares of crops, said reports.

    In Barpeta water entered houses, affecting normal life. Among the 17 districts, Barpeta is the worst-affected with over 85,000 people seeking shelter, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

    Heavy rains wreak havoc in Assam; 85,000 people seek shelter in Barpeta, 4 trains cancelled

    Floodwaters also entered Kaziranga National Park in Upper Assam - home of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros - forcing the animals to take shelter on platforms constructed for their safety during flood, officials said. Officials said floodwaters from the higher areas will flow towards the valleys, worsening the situation in Lower Assam areas.

    Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Thursday held a video conference with deputy commissioners of affected districts and senior officials of different government departments to review the flood situation and directed them to remain fully alert and be prepared to tackle the situation promptly and effectively.

    More ASSAM FLOODS News

    Read more about:

    assam floods heavy rainfall villages

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue