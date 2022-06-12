YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assam: Clean sweep for BJP in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections, Congress draws blank

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a clean sweep in the 26 seats Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections in Assam while Congress drew a blank after the results for the council.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about BJP sweeping and winning all 26 seats KAAC polls.

    "We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row..." tweets Assam CM HB Sarma.

    In a series of tweets, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated all the Assam BJP workers on the landslide victory in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls/

    "Gratitude to BJP National President JP Nadda, CM Himanta Biswa, and BJP Assam Pradesh State President Bhabesh Kalita for their leadership. Heartfelt thanks to the hard work of all karyakartas and the people for their unstinted love and support," he said.

    Around 78 per cent voting took place in the election of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in Assam on Wednesday.

    The election for KAAC was held for the first time after the signing of a peace agreement with five insurgent groups of Karbi Anglong district in September 2021, the third such accord inked with militants of the hill district with earlier ones being signed in 1995 and 2011.

    With signing of the 'Karbi Anglong Agreement' last year, over 1,000 militants surrendered and a 'Special Development Package' of Rs 1,000 crore for the Karbi areas was announced.

    Along with KAAC polling, the by-election to Koklabari constituency in Baksa district of the Bodoland Territorial Council also took place on Wednesday and the counting was conducted on Sunday.

    The by-poll was necessitated after UPPL president Pramod Boro won both Goibari and Koklabari seats in the 2020 BTC polls and vacated one of the constituencies.

    Comments

    More HIMANTA BISWA SARMA News  

    Read more about:

    himanta biswa sarma assam

    Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 23:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X