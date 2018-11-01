Assam: 5 people killed by ULFA in Tinsukia district

Guwahati, Nov 1: Five persons were killed by United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists in Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district on Thursday.

Three members of a family were among the five killed while two others were injured in the firing at Kheroni on Thursday night, police said.

The group of assailants, which was armed with sophisticated weapons, fled under the cover of darkness after firing indiscriminately at these people, they said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemn the attack.

Sonowal tweeted, "I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on innocent people at Sadiya. My heartfelt condolence to the family members of those who have lost their lives."

"We will take strongest action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. I have directed all law enforcing agencies to maintain peace and take stern action against anybody trying to destabilise our peaceful society and state," he said.

The CM has directed Ministers Keshab Mahanta, Tapan Gogoi, DGP Kula Saikia and ADGP Mukesh Agrawal to rush to the spot and take immediate measures.

I urge all to maintain peace & tranquility and pray for the departed souls. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 1, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tweeted, "We strongly condemn the brutal attack in Tinsukia and the killing of Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas, Subodh Das and Dhananjay Namashudra. Is this the outcome of recent NRC development? We have no words to express our deep sorrow to the grieving families. The perpetrators must be punished at the very earliest."

The attack comes weeks after the outlawed outfit detonated a low-intensity bomb in Guwahati on October 13 to protest against the Centre's bid to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. Four people, including a woman, were injured in the blast.

