Assam 2021: Result date, counting time, majority seats, exit poll results and more

New Delhi, May 01: Results of the assembly elections in Assam will be declared on May 2, along with four states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.

While Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry went to polls in single phase, Assam and West Bengal had multiple phases. Assam had three phases while West Bengal had 8.

Assam Election 2021 Results timings

The date of counting votes of the Assam legislative election is May 2. The counting of votes will begin in the early morning around 8 am and the final results will be declared by evening, on the same day.

How many constituencies are there in Assam?

The state consists of a total of 126 constituencies. The term of current West Bengal Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 31 May 2021.

Assam Election Results 2021: What to Expect

The main contest is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress. Both parties and their alliance partners are claiming a win as of now. BJP is BJP is now looking for a second term in Assam. Meanwhile, the Congress, is hoping to reclaim office after being reduced to just 26 seats in the 126-seat assembly.

Assam Election Results 2021 parties involved

The 13 political parties in the race in Assam. The BJP-led alliance consists of the regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The Congress coalition 'Mahajoth' - includes Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), the CPI (M), the CPI (ML), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Assam election Results 2021: Majority mark

The Assam Legislative Assembly has 126 seats while the majority mark is 64.

Assam Election Results 2021: Key Candidates

Sarbananda Sonowal

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ripun Bora

Parimal Suklabaidya

Biswajit Daimary

Sirajuddin Ajmal

Siddeque Ahmed

Assam Election Results 2021: What exit polls say

Most of the exit polls suggests that the BJP will return to power by winning 73 of 126 seats. The Congress, which campaigned aggressively to win back its former bastion, is likely to win 52 seats.

Assam Election Results 2021: What happened in 2016

In 2016, BJP had won 60 seats and formed its first government in Assam with the support of AGP (14) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), which bagged 12 seats. This time, BJP had contested 93 seats, its alliance partners AGP and UPPL fought from 29 and 11 seats respectively.