Ashoka, Karjol, Sriramalu: Karnataka likely to have 3 deputy chief ministers

Bengaluru, July 27: Karnataka is likely to have three deputy chief ministers B Sriramulu, Govind Karjol and R Ashoka, according to the reports.

R Ashoka is from Vokkaliga community, Govind Karjol belongs to the Scheduled Caste and Sriramalu is from the Scheduled Tribes.

R Ashoka: Ashoka is regarded as one of the most influential leaders of the BJP in Bangalore city and has steered the party to historic victories in the 2010 and 2015 BBMP elections.

Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Ashoka was drawn towards Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after having graduated in Science at Vishweshwarapuram College in Bangalore where he was a Kabaddi champion. He swung into active politics by joining the Bharathiya Janatha Party. Gradually in the rungs of the ladder.

During Emergency in India, he was imprisoned along with the BJP veteran Sri LK Advani, in Bangalore Central Jail.

When Jagadish Shettar became Chief Minister in June 2012, Ashoka was appointed as one of the two Deputy chief ministers and entrusted with the ministries of Home and Transport in the Government of Karnataka.

Govind Karjol: He is serving as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Minister of State for Public Works Department of Karnataka. Govind Karjol was born to Maktappa at Bagalkot district, Karnataka.

He is a five-term member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Mudhol constituency. He is also a Karnataka State Vice-President of BJP. He is appointed as Minister of State, Public Works Department and Social Welfare in 4th B.S.Yediurappa Ministry.

Sriramulu: B Sriramulu is extremely close to the Reddy brothers, and their association has stayed intact through the upheavals within BJP.He gained prominence as Sushma Swaraj's local aide in 1999.His tenure in BJP is laced with controversy when he decided to quit the party due to alleged mistreatment of an ally by BJP. However, he buried his differences and pledged his allegiance to BJP ahead of the 2014 general elections.

With his wealth and power, along with the record of winning elections, Sriramulu has risen to the top of the BJP in Karnataka over the years.

There are speculations that Sriramulu could be the deputy chief minister of Karnataka under Bommai leadership.