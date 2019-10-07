Ashok Gehlot says 'Consumption of liquor highest in Gujarat despite ban'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Oct 07: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Gujarat has the maximum consumption of liquor among all states despite the ban while pointing out the grave situation of 'Mahatma Gandhi's Gujarat'.

The Chief Minister added that the sale of liquor was banned in 1977 in Rajasthan. "But it failed and hence removed.'' "I am personally in favour of banning liquor. But a ban on alcohol will give way for illegal liquor. Under these circumstances, it cannot be banned in the state," he was quoted by a report as saying.

Maharashtra: BJP MLA files case after being seen with bar dancer in video

Citing the example of Gujarat, he said that a ban won't work until it is implemented fully and stringently.

"I was in Gujarat for a year. There is a ban on liquor since independence. But Gujarat has the maximum consumption of liquor. This is the situation of Mahatma Gandhi's Gujarat," he said.

"There is no point of a ban until some stringent arrangements are put in place," Gehlot added.

It must be noted that the Rajasthan government on October 2 announced a ban on the use of pan masala containing magnesium carbonate, nicotine and tobacco, including the flavoured supaari in the state. This ban was imposed on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.