    Ashok Gehlot heads for Delhi, likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 28: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will arrive in Delhi by today afternoon and is also likely meet Sonia Gandhi, according to reports. The visit comes after the top leadership of Congress is upset with Gehlot over the rebellion of his loyalists. The development comes amid speculation about Gehlot and whether he will decide to go ahead with his earlier plan and file his nomination for the Congress presidential post.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

    A political drama erupted on Sunday night after 82 MLAs submitted their resignation to the assembly Speaker, CP Joshi. The MLAs who resigned gave a three-point agenda opposing the selection of Sachin Pilot as the next chief minister if Gehlot wins the Congress presidential post.

    Meanwhile, Congress observers in their report to Sonia Gandhi have recommended disciplinary action against three loyalists of CM Ashok Gehlot. The observers - Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi Tuesday evening, flagging "gross indiscipline" on the part of some leaders who organised a parallel meet of MLAs instead of joining a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

    On Tuesday, Congress disciplinary committee issued a show cause notice to Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and MLA Dharmendra Rathore, for the crisis in the state, but did not seek any action against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

    The Congress panel has asked both the ministers and an MLA to reply within 10 days why action should not be taken against them for grave indiscipline.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 13:27 [IST]
    X