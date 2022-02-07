Asaduddin Owaisi car attack: Amit Shah to give detailed reply in Parliament today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 07: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, on the incident of firing on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi's car in Uttar Pradesh while he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi on Thursday evening.

Shah is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at around 10.30 am and will then reiterate the same in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm.

Bothe the houses of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will also be adjourned today for an hour as a mark of respect for the legendry singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday, January 6 at a Mumbai hospital

Owisi had rejected 'Z' security cover extended to him by the government after an attack on him.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi urged the government to charge those who attacked him with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and appealed to end radicalisation in the country.

"I don't want Z category security. I want to be an A-category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me? ...I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car," he said in Parliament.

Gunshots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 9:47 [IST]