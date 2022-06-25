Asaduddin Owaisi calls Maha crisis 'dance of monkeys'

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Jun 25: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday targeted the rebel Shiv Seva MLAs, equating the current political situation in Maharashtra with the "dance of monkeys."

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "Let Maha Vikas Aghadi deliberate over this matter. They should hit the roads. They should decide if they should. I am no one to decide. We are keeping an eye on the unfolding drama. It looks like a dance of monkeys. They are acting like monkeys jumping from one branch to another."

The current political crisis is triggered after MLA Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs before shifting to Guwahati. He has claimed to have 40 MLAs with him, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena.

This has created a political uncertainty in the state. The Maharashtra legislature secretariat on Saturday issued summons' to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including senior minister Eknath Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification. Signed by Rajendra Bhagwat, principal secretary of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, the summons were sent to all 16 MLAs named by the Shiv Sena's chief whip, Sunil Prabhu, in a letter. Prabhu had earlier asked the rebel MLAs of the Shinde faction, who are camping in Guwahati, to attend a party meeting here on Wednesday but none of them turned up.

On the other hand, Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday evening sent a message to his party workers that they should realise he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with his group of MLAs, said, "My dear Shiv Sena workers, try to understand the machinations of the MVA. I am fighting for rescuing the Shiv Sena and Sena workers from the clutches of the python of the MVA." "I dedicate this fight to the interest of Shiv Sena workers," he added. Shinde and his supporters have said earlier that they want the Sena to pull out of the "unnatural" Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and NCP, and revive the alliance with BJP.