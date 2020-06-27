  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As talk channels go quiet, Chinese increase activity at Pangong Tso

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 27: There are apprehensions galore that China is asserting its claim and are showing no inclination for the restoration of status quo ante in the disputed territory along the Line of Actual Control.

    As talk channels go quiet, Chinese increase activity at Pangong Tso

    The apprehensions come in the wake of all talks channels going quiet for now and the Chinese constructing a helipad at Finger 4. There is also a considerable amount of increase in the number of Chinese troops at the Pangong Tso, south banks.

    India warns China that attempts to alter status quo will have 'ripples, repercussions'

    The construction of the helipad is in addition to all the other infrastructure works that the Chinese have undertaken in the past 8 weeks, an official familiar with the developments told OneIndia.

    While talks have been held on numerous occasions, the Chinese have shown no signs of disengagement. They have not agreed to the restoration of status quo as on April, the officer cited above said.

    While the Indian forces are also deployed in great numbers, there are some tactical challenges in the area, owing to the terrain. India has also matched the sudden increase in the number of Chinese troops on the southern bank of the lake.

    When asked if there are any talks scheduled, the official said that for now there are none. No talks have been scheduled as of now and the last one that was held was on June 22.

    More CHINESE ARMY News

    Read more about:

    chinese army line of actual control

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue