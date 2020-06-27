As talk channels go quiet, Chinese increase activity at Pangong Tso

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 27: There are apprehensions galore that China is asserting its claim and are showing no inclination for the restoration of status quo ante in the disputed territory along the Line of Actual Control.

The apprehensions come in the wake of all talks channels going quiet for now and the Chinese constructing a helipad at Finger 4. There is also a considerable amount of increase in the number of Chinese troops at the Pangong Tso, south banks.

The construction of the helipad is in addition to all the other infrastructure works that the Chinese have undertaken in the past 8 weeks, an official familiar with the developments told OneIndia.

While talks have been held on numerous occasions, the Chinese have shown no signs of disengagement. They have not agreed to the restoration of status quo as on April, the officer cited above said.

While the Indian forces are also deployed in great numbers, there are some tactical challenges in the area, owing to the terrain. India has also matched the sudden increase in the number of Chinese troops on the southern bank of the lake.

When asked if there are any talks scheduled, the official said that for now there are none. No talks have been scheduled as of now and the last one that was held was on June 22.