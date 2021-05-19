Kerala elections: Date of swearing-in of new govt to be fixed after LDF meeting, says Pinarayi Vijayan

As social media debates Shailaja’s exclusion, CPI(M) comes out in defence of decision

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19: The exclusion of K K Shailaja from the Kerala government has triggered quite a debate on the social media. Many said that her exclusion was a mistake and amidst the battle against the second wave of COVID-19, she ought to have been in the ministry.

Her work during the first outbreak of COVID-19 and the Nipah virus was highly appreciated by many.

There were others who asked if ego and sexism was behind her exclusion.

Explained: Why KK Shailaja excluded in new Kerala cabinet?

M B Rajesh who is due to be sworn in as Speaker of the Kerala legislative assembly said that for Communists, parliamentary responsibilities are not the sole political activity. That is why Shaijala has been replaced and given a new responsibility of the party's chief whip.

While speaking about Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law's appointment as the head of the CPI(M) youth wing, Rajesh said that one should not discount P A Muhammad Riya's contribution to the party. He is the DYFI president and his contributions have been invaluable he also said.

On the invitation extended to 5,000 people for the swearing-in-ceremony, Rajesh said that the venue has a capacity of 50,000 people. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed. Moreover the number we are expecting is just 500 or even lower, he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 11:14 [IST]