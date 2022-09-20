As Sachin Pilot out of town, Ashok Gehlot calls for late-night meeting with MLAs

No dispute that Rahul Gandhi should take up the post: Kerala MP on Cong prez polls

Jaipur, Sep 20: Amid rumours of running for the post of Congress president, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur at 10 pm on Tuesday.

Interestingly, it is held when his rival Sachin Pilot is in Kochi to participate in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The purpose of the meeting has not been officially communicated, according to a report in The Indian Express. The meeting will begin after a dinner hosted for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at Gehlot's house.

"The CLP meet is called whenever it is convenient for the leader (chief whip). A CLP meet is usually called when the Assembly session is on. The MLAs are asked to be present for the proceedings since important work is undertaken during the session," the daily quoted government Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary as saying.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister is meeting the legislators before leaving Jaipur to New Delhi on Wednesday. He is expected to go to Kerala to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Surprisingly, it is held in the absence of Gehlot's rival Sachin Pilot who had led rebellion against his government in 2020

The CM is expected to file nomination papers for the Congress Congress presidential election next week.

"He will return to New Delhi on September 24 and will be in the national capital till September 28. During this period, he is likely to file nomination for Congress president election," a Congress leader aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are reportedly the two top probable contenders for the office of the party President as Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to contest the Congress party's presidential election scheduled to be held next month.

The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22 and the process for filing nominations will be held from September 24 to 30.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.

