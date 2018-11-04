  • search

As Sabarimala temple opens up today, 2,000 security personnel stand guard

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4: There is heavy security in place as the Sabarimala temple opens up for devotees for a one day puja today.

    As Sabarimala temple opens up

    Around 2,000 police personnel under an additional general of police and two inspector generals have been lined up for security. Pathanamthitta collector PB Nooh said the district administration hasn't got any request from women to trek to the hilltop and if they come forward, police will give them protection. There were reports that five women lawyers who approached the high court two weeks ago for protection to enter the temple, may make it this time, but there is no confirmation.

    It may be recalled that the shrine was opened from October 17 for the monthly puja, but it witnessed violent protests. Several women made failed attempts to offer prayers amid police protection. There were nearly 500 cases registered in connection with violent protests and 3,000 persons had been arrested.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala sabarimala temple security personnel lord ayyappa

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue