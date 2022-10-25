As Rishi Sunak becomes UK's PM, netizens flood Ashish Nehra, Kohinoor memes

When life hands you lemon you pay more: The best memes on the prices of ‘nimbus’

New Delhi, Oct 25: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has been chosen as the prime minister of the United Kingdom and the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday. As he is about to take up the UK's top post, netizens in India used the opportunity to add humour to the development by flooding memes on social media sites.

Well, Sunak is being compared to cricketer Ashish Nehra as they share resemblances, many on Twitter used Nehra's picture to congratulate Sunak. Some asked him whether he is Nehra's sibling.

Some on Twitter trended 'Kohinoor', asking him return the largest diamond in the world to India. The 108-carat Kohinoor gem was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 by Maharajah Duleep Singh. It was worn by the Queen Mother on her crown in 1937.

'Historic, inspirational': Indian diaspora reacts to Rishi Sunak elevation

Meanwhile, former chancellor Sunak, who won Tory leadership contest on Monday, is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday.

Besides being the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian heritage, Sunak is also the youngest for around 200 years at 42 years. In his first address as Tory leader soon after the result was declared, Sunak said his priority would be to bring the country together and said he was "humbled and honoured" to get the "greatest privilege" of his life to give back to the country "I owe so much".

"The UK is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," said Sunak from the Conservative Party headquarters near Parliament in London. "We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together; because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren," he said.

Rishi Sunak is new UK PM: A look at India-origin world leaders in key roles

\R "I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in day out to deliver for the British people," he said. \R The former finance minister was comfortably in the lead, having secured the public backing.

#RishiSunak planning how to bring back Kohinoor to India pic.twitter.com/3L3uSksvR5 — A📖GOAT KOHLI STAN💪🏻💥 (@inevitable__31) October 24, 2022

Our first mission is to bring back our ' Kohinoor ' . let's goo #Sunak #Kohinoor pic.twitter.com/qMoaNYjsAY — Teju (@tejasflyingmac) October 24, 2022

My foolproof plan to get back Kohinoor once Rishi Sunak becomes PM.



- Invite him to visit India.

- Kidnap him when he goes to his in laws house and got stuck in Bangalore traffic

- Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM.

- Get a bill passed to return Kohinoor



This don't require plan B — 🚛 (@DriverRamudu) October 20, 2022

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Reactions to Rishi Sunak's candidacy:



Seculars: When will India get a Muslim PM?

Hindutvawadi: Diwali gift for UK - a Hindu PM

Ultra patriots: Kohinoor must return to India

Skeptics: He won't favor India

UK Racists: A brown banker as PM? Good heavens.

UK Conservative Party: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/clM45fLuvT — Kartikeya Tanna (@KartikeyaTanna) October 24, 2022

Sunak Sunak sun

Sunak Sunak sun

Ta da da pic.twitter.com/zysw3SJvk8 — huh🤷‍♂️ (@_therealNobody) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak set to become next UK Prime minister:

Le Narayana Murthy right now:#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/3dJvIxIqUs — Puru (@preal958) October 24, 2022

#RishiSunak bringing back our kohinoor hira from UK be like: pic.twitter.com/5NsQ9xLfIm — Prathamesh (@Gpay_karde) October 24, 2022

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:44 [IST]