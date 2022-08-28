Noida twin-tower demolition: People with respiratory issues should avoid area for few days, say doctors

As Noida's twin towers go down, Twitter explodes with memes

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 28: A series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall Twin Tower in Noida structures to a massive pile of rubble. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in seconds, in a spectacular crash that took 3,700 tonnes of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the structures.

In the biggest such demolition seen in the country, the floors of the twin towers collapsed onto each other in a stack as thousands watched from vantage points outside the 'exclusion zone' in Noida's sector-93 on the outskirts of New Delhi.

As the buildings went down, Twitterati responded with a range of feelings mirth, amusement, humour, sarcasm. The demolition drive received mixed reaction on Twitter, while some even asked if it was really necessary to carry out the demolition and could it not have been reused for a humanitarian or other public welfare purposes.

Take a look at Twitter reactions

But, the mega demolition also spawned a flurry of memes, with many Twitter users using famous dialogues and stills from Bollywood films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to add to the 'demolition humour'.

''At 2:30 people Le Noida people,'' wrote a user and shared a clip from a comedy sketch.

Noida twin tower blast

Le - all reporters to India🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TGC9M1emvS — P.E.K.K.A (@ex_gamer_45) August 28, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 17:23 [IST]