As Noida's twin towers go down, Twitter explodes with memes
New Delhi, Aug 28: A series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall Twin Tower in Noida structures to a massive pile of rubble. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in seconds, in a spectacular crash that took 3,700 tonnes of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the structures.
In the biggest such demolition seen in the country, the floors of the twin towers collapsed onto each other in a stack as thousands watched from vantage points outside the 'exclusion zone' in Noida's sector-93 on the outskirts of New Delhi.
As the buildings went down, Twitterati responded with a range of feelings mirth, amusement, humour, sarcasm. The demolition drive received mixed reaction on Twitter, while some even asked if it was really necessary to carry out the demolition and could it not have been reused for a humanitarian or other public welfare purposes.
Take a look at Twitter reactions
Done and Dusted.#TwintowersDemolition #Noida #NoidaTowerDemolition #NoidaTwinTowers #SupertechTwinTowers #Supertech @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/aPUeNaaLjr— Shivam Gupta (@ShivamG2711) August 28, 2022
Tower of Curruption of #Supertech grounded.#NoidaTowerDemolition #Noida#SupertechTwinTowersDemolition pic.twitter.com/7D01ZgMk18— Bhupendra Singh Negi (@BhupendraNegi08) August 28, 2022
But, the mega demolition also spawned a flurry of memes, with many Twitter users using famous dialogues and stills from Bollywood films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to add to the 'demolition humour'.
''At 2:30 people Le Noida people,'' wrote a user and shared a clip from a comedy sketch.
Noida twin tower blast— P.E.K.K.A (@ex_gamer_45) August 28, 2022
Le - all reporters to India🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TGC9M1emvS
Indian media journalists after twin tower demolition #TwinTowers #TwintowersDemolition pic.twitter.com/B2UIwB57mN— Gopal Vyas (@g0pal_vyas) August 28, 2022
Noida people before/after #TwinTowerDemolition— blackwood (@vroofamily) August 28, 2022
Before. After pic.twitter.com/V3ci5vl6Ym