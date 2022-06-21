As Maharashtra political crisis deepens, Fadnavis likely to meet Shah, list of Shinde’s loyalists is out

Take 'monogamy test': K'taka Health Minister K Sudhakar calls for probe into personal lives of all 225 MLAs

New Delhi, Jun 21:

New Delhi, Jun 21: There have been hectic political developments in Maharashtra. Amidst the ongoing, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to meet with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and party chief, J P Nadda.

The development comes after Shah and Nadda held a brief meeting earlier today. Due to these developments, the Shiv Sena decided to skip the meeting of the opposition parties to finalise the joint candidate for the Presidential elections.

The Shiv Sena however put out an optimistic front and said that their leader Eknath Shinde is holed with 26 MLAs at a resort would return to the party.

Meanwhile the names of the 26 MLAs who are believed to be with Shinde are out. They are Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kalyankar Prakash Anandrao Abitkar, Eknash Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Pandurang, Srinivas Onega, Mahesh Shinde, Sanjay Raimulkar, Vishwanath Bhoer Sandipan Rao Bhumre, Shantaram More, Ramesh Bornare, Anil Babar, Chinmanrao Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, Mahendra Dalvi, Shahaji Patil, Pradeep Jaiswal, Mahendra Thorve, Kishore Patil, Gyanraj Chowgule, Balaji Kinikar, Bharatshet Gogavale, Sanjay Gaikwad and Suhas Kande.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 13:03 [IST]