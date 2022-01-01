As Khalistanis raise their ugly head, NIA pressed into action

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: Sikhs for Justice, the proscribed terrorist outfit which has been running an anti-India propaganda and also pushing for a Khalistan state has yet again come under the scanner following the Ludhiana blast.

The National Investigation Agency has filed a case against members of the SJF and will also travel to Germany to question Jaswinder Singh Multani, the prime accused in the case.

The NIA said that the cases relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by Multani with several other pro-Khalistani elements located abroad for radicalising, motivating and recruiting the youth of Punjab on ground and online to propagate their ideology with the aim to secede Punjab from India.

They have been involved in raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives by using smuggling networks in Punjab to revive terrorism. Multani has also been in contact with ISI operatives to carry out terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of India.

A team of the NIA is likely to Germany to question Multani who was detained after India provided concrete evidence and moved the diplomatic channels. The case against Multani was registered as the NIA needs to initiate proceedings to bring to India.

The Indian Agencies had been closely coordinating with their counterparts in Germany following the Ludhiana Court blast that took place on December 23.

Two days after the blast, the Intelligence assessment showed that Jaswinder SIngh Multani, a member of the banned radical Sikh group, Sikhs for Justice was behind the blast. He at the behest of a Babbar Khalsa terrorist from Pakistan conspired and carried out the attack. They were also in the process of undertaking more such attacks.

With the Intelligence on Multani being actionable in nature, the agencies coordinating with their German counterparts. The Narendra Modi government stepped up the pressure and used all diplomatic tools at its disposal to ensure that Multani was arrested.

The arrest of Multani clearly shows how good the bilateral relations are between India and Germany.

While the diplomacy and quick action worked with Germany, there has been little success when it comes to the UK and Canada which hosts a large number of pro-Khalistan activists and terrorists.

is being interrogated by the agencies in Germany after his name cropped up in the blast.

He was arrested by the Federal Police from Erfurt in Central Germany following a request by the Indian agencies. On December 23 one person was killed and 6 others injured in a blast at a court in Ludhiana.

The Intelligence agencies had learnt that a Germany based Khalistan terrorist and another from the Babbar Khalsa in Pakistan had planned this attack after being tasked by the ISI.

The Babbar Khalsa terrorist who is currently in Pakistan has been identified as Harvinder Singh Sandhu, while the Khalistan supporter based in Germany is Jaswinder SIngh Multani.

Both had coordinated with each other and planned the attack. The attack was first of the many other acts of terror they had planned to destabilise Punjab, an Intelligence Bureau official told OneIndia.

Sandhu according to the IB official is also wanted in scores of cases that include cross border smuggling. Sandhu is wanted in 30 different cases that include murder, smuggling of arms and ammunition, drug peddling etc.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 8:16 [IST]