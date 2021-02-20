As India-China disengage, Doval-Wang Yi meet soon

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 20: A meeting of National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi will take place soon to sort out differences in the perception over the undefined border. Both Doval and Yi are special representatives on the boundary resolution.

The backchannel talks between the special representatives has ensured that both sides will not unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC and status quo ante will be restored on both sides. Doval and Yi held a meeting virtually on June 7 2020. However the diplomatic channels have always remained open. These developments come in the wake of the disengagement process being completed on the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

Sources tell OneIndia that India has made it clear to China that it wants a positive atmosphere, but will also stand up to any force.

The troop disengagement of the Indian and Chinese armies on both sides of the Pangong Lake has been completed.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that both countries have agreed to convene the10th round senior commander level talks after the disengagement at Pangong Tso is complete. The next level of talks would focus on the remaining issues.

Sources say that the next round of talks would focus extensively on the disengagement at the Depsang Plains. The issues at the friction points will be taken up one by one and talks would continue until the complete disengagement takes place, the source also said.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army released video clips and photographs of the Chinese troops withdrawing from Pangong Tso area. The visuals released were from the Pangong Tso and Kailash Range area on the lake's south bank.

he clips showed the Chinese troops dismantling tents on a hillside as well down a mountain slope.

There is rapid movement of Chinese heavy vehicles beyond Finger 8, satellite images have shown.

While armoured elements like battle tanks and armoured personnel carriers are being withdrawn from friction points in the south bank of Pangong Tso, troops are being pulled back from the north bank areas, sources said.

The sources said withdrawal of armoured elements from the south bank of Pangong Tso is almost complete and temporary structures erected by both sides will be demolished in the next few days.