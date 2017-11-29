As Home Ministry contemplates ban, PFI expands to West Bengal, Assam

The Home Ministry is examining a detailed report of the National Investigation Agency with regard to the Popular Front of India. Top sources in the Union Home Ministry tell OneIndia that the report is telling and action will be taken on the basis of the same.

In the midst of the this, the Intelligence Bureau has now reported that the PFI has been making all attempts to expand its base beyond Kerala.

The IB report states that the outfit has been making attempts to expand to several other parts of the country. Its presence has been found in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and West Bengal. It came to light that the PFI is pushing its agenda aggressively and has been raising the cause of Muslims. It has already held several meetings in these places, the IB report also states.

Further, the IB report also says that it has sent its headhunters to the above states and is scouting for recruits. Further, the IB goes on to say that based on the investigations that have been conducted it is found that the PFI is also indulging in forced conversions.

The NIA too had sent a report to the Home Ministry seeking that the PFI be banned. It had cited the case relating to the chopping a professor's hand, a training camp in Kannur where the NIA seized country-made bombs, the murder of RSS worker Rudresh and an Islamic State module case is what the NIA had stated.

The NIA says that the PFI follows a policy aimed at communalisation. It believes in a Taliban brand of Islam and triggers divide and also has a group of volunteers for physical activity.,

PFI had consistently been indulging in actions detrimental to overall national security." The NIA also cited the probe into the Love Jihad case. It said that it is using sister organisations such as Sathya Sarani based in Malappuram which carries out forced conversions.

The dossier pointed out that many of PFI's founding leaders were associated with SIMI before it was banned. This includes former PFI chairman E M Abdurahiman, who was all-India general secretary of SIMI in 1980-81 and 1982-93, PFI national vice-chairman P Koya who was with SIMI in 1978-79 and SDPI president E Aboobacker who was Kerala state president of SIMI in 1982-84, among others.

The outfit has squads of trainers and experts in making crude bombs and IEDs, an intelligence wing and action squads to run unlawful and violent activities. It has clandestine training centres, where training in martial arts and indoctrination is given.

The PFI has its presence in 23 states and is strongest in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. It has a machinery to meet violent ends, the dossier also states.

OneIndia News