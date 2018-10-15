As fuel prices rise, PM Modi to meet major oil company heads today

New Delhi, Oct 15: The petrol, diesel prices continued to rise across the four major metros today even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to meet oil company chief's today to take stock of the scenario.

The fuel price hike continued on Sunday, with petrol prices in the national capital touching Rs. 82.72 per litre, while diesel prices touched Rs. 75.38 per litre.

On Sunday, petrol was selling for Rs. 88.18 per litre at Mumbai, while diesel was being sold at Rs. 79.02 per litre.

Similar trends were observed in other cities, with petrol prices climbing to Rs. 85.99 per litre and Rs. 84.54 litre in Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

Diesel was being sold at Rs. 79.71 and Rs. 77.23 per litre in Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

Notably, the price hikes come a little over a week after the Central government announced a Rs. 2.50 reduction in fuel prices to ease the pressure on the general public.

The fuel prices vary from region to region due to local taxes, as the product is excluded from the Goods and Services Tax regime. Delhi has the lowest tax rate among the four metro cities.

Following the Central government's move to slash prices on October 4, several states followed suit.

Meanwhile, the political slugfest over fuel prices between the Opposition and the NDA government continues.

While the NDA government has maintained that the sustained rise in fuel prices are resultant of conditions in international markets, the Opposition, particularly the Congress, has trained its guns on the NDA government, accusing it of not doing enough to control the spiralling fuel prices.