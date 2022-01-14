As Covid cases multiply, India records 2,64,202 new infections, death count rises to 315

Bengaluru apartments with more than 3 Covid cases to be declared containment zones: BBMP imposes fresh curbs

New Delhi, Jan 14: India added 2,64,378 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise in the ongoing wave, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent -- up from 6.7 per cent higher than yesterday.

The country also reported 315 new deaths, taking the total fatalities in India to 4,85,350, while active cases rose to 12,72,073.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 17.87 Covid tests were conducted in a day. The Covid vaccination coverage has also expanded with 155.39 crore doses administered in 360 days. Cumulatively, 17.74 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 33.48 lakh second dose.

15.13 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 6.72 lakh received the precaution dose while 64.9 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

India's Covid-19 data as of January 14, 2022

New cases highest in 239 days

- Sharpest single-day rise in active cases till date

- Active cases highest in 220 days

- Maharashtra reports 46,406 new cases, Delhi 28,867, Karnataka 25,005

- 5 states/UTs report more than 20k new cases, 8 states/UTs more than 10k

- Kerala reports 117 new deaths (including 96 backlog), Maharashtra 36, Delhi 31

- 35 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- 4 states (Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu) have more than 1 lakh active cases

Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +250% (world average is +40%)

- 73.09 lakh new vaccinations. 155.39 crore total. 17.74 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 33.48 lakh second dose. 15.13 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 6.72 lakh received the precaution dose. 64.9 crore fully vaccinated

- 17.87 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 14.79% (13.12% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate highest in 242 days

- Daily test positivity rate: Goa 39.49%, West Bengal 32.13%, Delhi 29.21%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): West Bengal 32.62%, Goa 27.79%, Delhi 23.89%

Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:08 [IST]