As Congress aspirants make a beeline for tickets, Mistry surprises them with this questionnaire

Getting a ticket to contest the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 in the Congress would not exactly be an easy task. The top brass of the Congress has been spending a considerable amount of time at the Karnataka Pradesh Committee Office in Bengaluru grilling aspirants.

Each aspirant was asked at least 20 questions by a panel headed by Madhusudan Mistry, the chairman of the Congress screening panel for the Karnataka elections.

Mistry was asked to undertake this process considering his tough approach. Congress sources said that similar questions were posed even to ministers who were aspiring to contest the elections. The process was not an easy one and definitely not expected. Not all managed to answer all questions. To many of the questions, the aspirants remained silent.

Also Read | Karnataka elections: To win over the booths, BJP seeks help of RSS

Here are the questions the aspirants were asked:

Give me one good reason, why you should get a ticket?

Give me the caste break-up in your constituency

How many wards fall under your constituency?

How do you rate the performance of the MLA in your constituency ( not for second-time ticket seeker)

What are your chances of winning?

What strategy do you have against your opponent?

What plans do you have if you will win the election?

How many villages are there are in your constituency?

How many voters are there in your constituency?

What is the opinion of the people about you and the sitting legislator?

Are there any pending cases against you?

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day