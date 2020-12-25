Arya Rajendran, 21, to be India’s Youngest Mayor from Thiruvananthapuram

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25: 21-year-old Arya Rajendran, who was elected as the ward councillor from Mudavanmugal in the recently held civic body polls, is likely to become the next Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram.She was the youngest candidate CPM had fielded for the local body polls in 2020.

The Thiruvanathapuram district secretariat of the marxist party, recommended her name for the post at its meet here The recommendation has to be ratified by the party state secretariat, which will be meeting in the city tomorrow.

If approved, Arya, will become the youngest Mayor ever in the country. The state secretariat willmake the announcements on five of the total six corporations by Saturday,the sources said.

Arya, a Bsc Maths second year student at the All Saints college here, had won from the Mudavanmughal ward of the city corporation, bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than the rival Congress candidate.

An activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI), she is also the state president of Balasangam, the children''s wing of the Left party. When contacted by the media about the recommendation, shesaid the party will take the right decision and that she had not been informed by anyone other than reporters.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar (CPI-M), had suffered a shock defeat in the polls.