It appears third wave of COVID19 in Delhi is now ending: Arvind Kejriwal

'Nation with farmers, who all will you raid?’: Kejriwal asks Centre over IT raids on farm agents

New strain of COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

Manoj Tiwari invites Delhi CM to his residence, offers to clear 'doubts' about farm laws

Farmers Protest: Arvind Kejriwal visits Singhu border, urges Centre to repeal new farm laws

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 27: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Singhu border to mark the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru.

Singhu border, is the place where thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a month against the three controversial agriculture laws that are allegedly called 'anti-farmer' laws.

"Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid cold since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the Farm Laws," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal had previously visited the memorial where his government has made food and sanitary arrangements for the farmers.

The protesting farmer unions had on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks.