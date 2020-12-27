YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers Protest: Arvind Kejriwal visits Singhu border, urges Centre to repeal new farm laws

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 27: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Singhu border to mark the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru.

    Singhu border, is the place where thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a month against the three controversial agriculture laws that are allegedly called 'anti-farmer' laws.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    "Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid cold since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the Farm Laws," Kejriwal said.

    Kejriwal had previously visited the memorial where his government has made food and sanitary arrangements for the farmers.

    The protesting farmer unions had on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X