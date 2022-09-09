Arvind Kejriwal meets Delhi LG for first time since raids on Manish Sisodia

Over 80% govt schools in country 'worse than junkyards', says Kejriwal in letter to PM

New Delhi, Sep 09: Amid the political slugfest between the ruling AAP and the Lieutenant Governor's office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with LG VK Saxena for their regular Friday meeting. The meeting is significant as Kejriwal had skipped the last three Friday meetings after CBI raid on his deputy, Manish Sisodia.

Friday's meeting was a regular meeting over routine administrative matters.

"I requested L-G sir that together let's fix the MCD a little so that Delhi is cleaner," Kejriwal told reporters after the meet.

However, the details of the meeting were not shared with the media, immediately.

The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) is controlled by the BJP.

The AAP, which has been up in arms against the LG has Saxena of carrying out a 'khadi scam' in 2016.

The AAP alleged that Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016, when he was the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

In return, Saxena issued a legal notice to AAP leaders, accusing them of levelling "false and derogatory" allegations against him.

The notice, served to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, among others, alleged they have unleashed a "vilification campaign" due to vendetta as Saxena's actions have exposed the "corruption" of key AAP leaders.

The AAP's allegations came close on the heels of Saxena recommending a CBI probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and the party's accusations that he was "interfering" in the city government's work.

Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 18:59 [IST]