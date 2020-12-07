Low-level politics in this fragile situation: Kejriwal lashes out at Amarinder

Arvind Kejriwal likely to meet protesting farmers at Singhu Border

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit the Singhu border on Monday, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Sunday extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' organisations on December 8.

Amarinder Singh crosses swords with Kejriwal, calls him sneaky little fellow'

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Singhu Border along with his cabinet ministers later in the day," an AAP functionary said.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.