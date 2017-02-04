YouTube
    Arvind Kejriwal congratulates people of Punjab for peaceful polls

    By PTI
    |

    Chandigarh, Feb 4: Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday congratulated the people of Punjab for peaceful elections. "I congratulate the people of Punjab for peaceful elections. This election would strengthen the faith of people in democracy," he said.

    People of the state deserve all credit "for being part of a revolution for building a new Punjab and against family rule", he was quoted as saying in a release by AAP. People from all walks of life across party lines, cast and creed have voted for AAP with the hope of a happy and prosperous Punjab, the Delhi Chief Minister claimed.

    Kejriwal congratulates people of Punjab

    "I once again assure all the people of Punjab that AAP would provide a honest and progressive government," he said exuding confidence that his party will wrest power from the SAD-BJP combine. "People of Punjab had faced a long ordeal of lawlessness, drug menace, unemployment and corrupt regime", Kejriwal alleged, adding it was an election "of the people, fought by the people for the people".

    The people of Punjab have already won the battle and now the results would be announced formally on March 11, he said, adding AAP supporters deserve appreciation for maintaining high restraint "despite provocation by certain vested interests."

    PTI

