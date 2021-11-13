I visit temples as I'm Hindu, no one must have objections, says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting to tackle air pollution as Delhi suffocates

New Delhi, Nov 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called for an emergency meeting to take stock on recent measures announced to combat the soaring pollution levels in the national capital.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health minister Satyendar Jain, Environment minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Secretary to take part in the meeting.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category on Saturday morning, with the AQI being recorded at 473.

The air quality index of neighbouring areas of Noida and Gurgaon was recorded at 587 and 557 respectively.

The overall air quality index of Delhi was recorded at 473 at 10 am. In Delhi, the air quality index of Lodhi Road, Delhi University, IIT Delhi, Pusa Road l, and Delhi airport was recorded at 489, 466, 474 and 480 and 504 respectively, according to SAFAR.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Authorities on Friday had advised people to limit outdoor activities and told government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 per cent as air quality in Delhi-NCR inched towards the emergency level amid a rise in emissions from farm fires and unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:26 [IST]