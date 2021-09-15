Arvind Kejriwal bans sale, storage, bursting of crackers in Delhi during Diwali

New Delhi, Sep 15: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a complete ban on the sale, storage and use of firecrackers during Diwali festival. Like last year, the government has taken the decision owing to the severe pollution levels in the city.

"Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Requesting the traders not to store firecrackers to avoid losses, the Delhi CM tweeted, "Last year, the ban was imposed after traders had already stored firecrackers for sale which had resulted in losses for them. I appeal to the traders to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban," he said.

The festival of lights will be celebrated in the first week of November this year. In recent years, air pollutions had increased in the winter months due to excessive use of firecrackers and the burning of stubble by farmers in neighbouring states.

As a result, the AAP government had banned the use of firecrackers in 2020. However, the decision was criticised by the opposition BJP and demanded Arvind Kejriwal to compensate for the losses suffered by the traders due to ban.

Dismissing a plea challenging the National Green Tribunal's order on a complete ban on bursting firecrackers earlier this year, the Supreme Court said that there was no further clarification or deliberation was required.

"Grievance was expressed that manufacturing activities will also be prohibited in the concerned area if the AQI falls. The impugned order does not deal with that situation. If the situation is covered by general directions of the Supreme Court, it must be followed in letter and spirit," the SC said.

"Ban is the only defendant on-air category. The moment there is the poor quality of air, all activities should stop," the Bench noted.

