Arun Kumar is new points person between RSS and BJP

New Delhi, July 12: Senior RSS functionary Arun Kumar is the new points person between the BJP and RSS. He was appointed as the points person after replacing Krishna Gopal who was looking after the job since October 2014.

The decision to appoint Kumar was taken at the Akhil Bharatiya Prat Pracharak Baithak organised at Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh between July 9 and 11. Kumar was handling publicity for the organisation nationally. He was elevated as the joint secretary of the RSS in March after Dattatreya Hosabale replaced Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi as the general secretary of the RSS.

The appointment is a significant one. It was Kumar who had pushed hard for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar would play a key role in articulating the view of the Sangh Parivar on key issues, with a close focus on Kashmir. His appointment also comes at a time when the RSS gets ready to complete 100 years in 2024, the same year when the general elections will be held.

Kumar during his elevation as joint secretary had replaced Suresh Soni, who had been at the forefront of projecting, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi as the PM candidate. Kumar replaced Soni as the latter had crossed the age of 70. The RSS maintains taht leaders must retire before attaining the age of 75.

Krishna Gopal whom Kumar replaced had played a significant role in the Ram Mandir issue and is said to have pushed the issue on the agenda of the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections.

