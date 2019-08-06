Article 370: Mamata Banerjee denounces Centre, TMC MP Sudip Banerjee seeks clarification from HM

New Delhi, Aug 06: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday has denounced the Centre for declaring Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory and for not taking the opinion of other political parties or holding a vote. The Trinamool Congress, decide to walk out from the House today.

Addressing to media before leaving for Chennai to meet DMK president MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee said, "I am talking about the procedure in which these resolutions were adopted. We cannot support this bill, neither can we vote for it. What they have done is is not democratic."

Meanwhile, raising the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill and Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Banerjee urged that no atrocities and no torture to the residents should happen in Jammu and Kashmir. They should be allowed to live in peace and harmony. They have to be given the opportunity to live as Indian citizens.

He also added, "We still believe in the principles of secularism, communal harmony and unity in diversity". Sudip Banerjee said that it would have been better if leaders of all political parties were engaged in discussion before taking this crucial step. He also sought clarification from the Home Minister Amit Shah on the decision of bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

"There are apprehensions of more aggression and agitation," he said.

The present situation should not throw the area towards uncertainty. "Why have Mufti and Abdullah been unnecessarily arrested?" he questioned.

"It's a request that no atrocities or torture should happen in Jammu and Kashmir," Sudip Banerjee urged.