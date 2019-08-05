Article 370 became a fertiliser for terrorism, separatism in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: Terrorism has been the most common problem in Jammu and Kashmir. Take any attack and there is always a local link to it. An outfit such as the Hizbul Mujahideen has a maximum number of locals especially from the Valley.

Article 370 of the Indian constitution is an article that gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Its Heading itself states "Temporary Provisions" and transitional so why wasn't it annulled at the 1957 first Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Election. Article 370 which is meant to give special status was on the contrary misused heavily by terrorists and separatists.

Let us take a look at the salient features and how the Article was misused:

Jammu - Kashmir's citizens have dual citizenship.

Jammu - Kashmir's national flag is different.

Jammu - Kashmir' Legislative Assembly's term is 6 years. Whereas its 5 years for the States of India.

In Jammu - Kashmir it's not a crime to insult India's national flag or the national Symbols!

The order of the Supreme Court of India is not valid in Jammu - Kashmir.

Parliament of India may make laws in extremely limited areas in terms of

Jammu - Kashmir

In Jammu-Kashmir: If a Kashmiri woman marries a person of any other state of India, Kashmiri citizenship to that female ends!. In contrast if a Kashmiri woman marries a person from Pakistan that person will get citizenship of Jammu - Kashmir. It is providing Indian citizenship to Pakistani terrorists.

RTI does not apply in Kashmir.

RTE is not implemented

CAG does not apply...

Indian laws are not applicable.

Sharia law is applicable to women in Kashmir.

There are no rights to panchayats in Kashmir.

Minorities in Kashmir [Hindus and Sikhs] do not get 16 per cent reservation.

Due to Section 370:

