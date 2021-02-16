What is toolkit, how is that linked to farmers' protest?

Tookit case: '22 or 50, law equal for all', says Delhi police on Disha Ravi's arrest

Toolkit case: Arrested activist Disha Ravi gets access to FIR, warm clothes, family time

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed climate activist Disha Ravi to access the copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in the farmers' protest Toolkit case.

The court also granted her access to warm clothes, masks, books etc, and allowed her to speak to her mother, other family members.

According to the court order, Disha, during the police custody, will be allowed to speak with her lawyer for 30 mins and to her family for 15 mins, on a daily basis.

The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers'' agitation against the Centre''s new agri laws.

What is toolkit, how is that linked to farmers' protest?

Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India''s image, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.

Police claimed that she had sent the toolkit to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it". Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Muluk, who are absconding.