    Arrest of Chinese national: Agencies probe security threats, cyber and financial frauds

    New Delhi, June 23: Last week, the Border Security Force arrested a Chinese national close to the Bangladesh border in Malda. The Chinese national was identified by his passport as Hun Junwei and investigations so far have revealed that he was involved in cyber fraud and alleged acts threatening national security.

    When questioned initially he said that he was in India on business. However the officials found on him an ID card from Telangana, an Aadhaar card and bank account details in which he claimed he is an Indian citizen.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    His Chinese passport stats that he is a resident of Hubei in China. Investigations have revealed that he had first entered Bangladesh on a business visa and stayed there with a friend on June 2. On June 8, he reached Sona Masjid and on June 10 he had tried to enter India, when he was nabbed by the BSF.

    The officials also found on Junwei, two visas, one belonging to Bangladesh and another of Nepal. He has been questioned by the BSF, West Bengal STF, National Investigation Agency and the Lucknow Anti-Terror Squad in connection with a financial fraud case.

    Following his arrest, he said in a video released by the BSF that he reached Bangladesh border on June 2. I crossed a river by mistake and entered India and then was arrested. I just crossed Bangladesh as I wanted to surrender to ATS Lucknow.

    The BSF however said that he tried to escape and even threw his documents. It was only three days after his arrest that the documents were found in which he claims that he is an Indian national.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 8:46 [IST]
