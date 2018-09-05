Arrest of activists sympathetic to naxals: SC to resume hearing tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 5: All eyes would be on the Supreme Court, when it takes up the plea relating to the five activists suspected to be close to the naxalites. The Pune police had arrested Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Feriera, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves.

The SC during the last date of hearing had ordered that all the five be placed under house arrest until September 6. The court would resume hearing on the matter tomorrow.

Also Read | Urban Naxals threat to the unity of the country; involve in illegal mining and extortion

The Pune police in its submission said that all the activists are linked to Maoist groups and have shown intolerance to the present political system. There is conclusive evidence that they have a nexus with unlawful groups, the police also said.

The activists have been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. On Thursday, the Maharashtra government and the Centre would respond to the petitions challenging the arrests.