Urban Naxals threat to the unity of the country; involve in illegal mining and extortion

New Delhi, Sep 4: The issue of 'Urban Naxalism' is gradually weakening the country as Urban Naxals want to make onslaught on the country once they are able to weaken it. They are working on a particular design for over a decade so they are able to capture power by guerrilla attack as they don't believe in any institution, system and organisation.

Abhinav Prakash, Assistant Professor, Delhi University said that after Islamic State and Taliban, Naxalism is the third biggest threat to the world as per a report. These organization don't have any faith in Indian constitution which they call bourgeois constitution that was made by Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Also Read How Christian missionaries are funding naxals, their urban friends to 'BREAK INDIA'

Prakash said that Urban Naxalism was started somewhere around 2009. But the most important thing that needs to be understood that no movement seeks to overthrow the government of the country even by violent means. They also want to destroy the constitution of the country as they don't want to fix it.

He said that Urban Naxals were trying to Balkanised India and by doing so they want to break it into pieces. Once this objective is achieved they will use their Gurilla army and to capture over it.

Also Read How Urban naxals, Khalistanis and ISI came together to break India

Nepal is the best example in the recent times. They are trying to infiltrate into peasants, students, Dalits and any other movement but they don't want to actually help them by offering any solution. They have hijacked the movement of tribals and now want to hijack Dalit movement.

Sandeep Mahapatra, a former president JNUSU, said, "They have created an eco-system for the Urban Naxalism and they don't believe in Parliamentary democracy. They straight away go to Supreme Court and wants to get things does as they wish to.

They say that terrorists are sitting in Parliament and we will demolish by arm struggle. There is a support base also. All these is available in their party document."

Also Read Bhima Koregaon: How urban naxals fanned the violence and instigated Dalits

A report was also prepared on Bastar which says Naxals are involved in extortion and their work and deeds are different. People in the area are troubled by them.

Political analysts say that as far as political parties in India are concern, every political party is enemy of Urban Naxals as they don't have any faith in Parliamentary democracy and given a chance they will liquidate them.

They are lead by their leaders sitting in jungle and once the leadership in jungle is destroyed, Urban Naxal will automatically be destroyed.

One of the member of the fact finding team that had gone to investigate rape in Jharkhand Suman Singh that there was a proper nexus between the Urban Naxals and people working in the tribal area. They want to break institution like government schools, hospital as nothing is working rather they are not allowed to work.

Message is inscribed on Pathalgadhi that Voter ID Card is not for tribals, actually People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) the frontal organisation of CPI (ML) is not allowing government system to work.

There are 80 students in government schools and 900 students in the missionary schools in the area where three women were raped on June 19, 2018.

They are involved in marijuana cultivation, illegal mining, extortion and other activities. They are threat to the unity of the country.