    ‘Arrest me’: Mamata Banerjee storms into CBI office after top TMC leaders held in Narada case

    Kolkata, May 17: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday challenged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to arrest her as well, after four people, including three current TMC leaders and a former party leader, were arrested by the agency in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

    "The Chief Minister has said that they (CBI) have to arrest her also. There was no permission for the arrests from the court and no rules were followed. Hence the Chief Minister has said that she too has to be arrested," said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anindya Raut.

    Banerjee reached the Nizam Palace at 10.50 am. On Monday morning, Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC legislator Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the central probe agency.

    The chief minister had reportedly gone to Hakim's residence in Chetla before making her way to the CBI office.

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 12:30 [IST]
