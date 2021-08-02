Arrest lucknow girl trends on Twitter after video of woman thrashing cab driver goes viral

Lucknow, Aug 02 : A video of Lucknow girl hitting and slapping a cab driver in the middle of a Lucknow city's Awadh crossing has gone viral on various social media platform. Ever since Hashtag #ArrestLucknowGirl has been trending on the Twitter.

The undated video was first shared on Twitter by a handle named Megh Updates with the caption, "Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason". In another tweet, an update was also added saying, "Even the Person who came to Save the Cab Driver was Assaulted in these updated Viral Videos. She can be heard saying the Car Hit her".

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason

She can be heard saying the Car Hit her

In the video, the woman can be seen slapping the cab driver in the middle of a zebra crossing blocking all other vehicles from passing and creating a traffic jam. As heard in the video, the woman can be seen shouting that the car allegedly hit her.

In the video, a traffic policeman can be seen intervening but the woman continued to slap the cab driver and also broke his phone.

In the background of the video, people can be heard saying, "Yeh ladki badtameez hai, itte der takk koi ladka ladki ko maarta toh fir log kya karte?"

The video was apparently recorded by one of the eyewitnesses. The cab driver can be seen urging on camera that "please call the woman police".

And, when another man came to save the cab driver and stop the woman from hitting the driver anymore, the girl even hit him. When asked why she was thrashing the cab driver, the woman kept saying that his car hit her.