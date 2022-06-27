YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Around 20 rebel MLAs urging us to bring them back to Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 27: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed 15 to 20 Shiv Sena MLAs who have joined the rebel camp are in touch with him and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati, where they are lodged in a hotel along with Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde whose rebellion has pushed the MVA government into a major crisis.

    Around 20 rebel MLAs urging us to bring them back to Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

    Addressing Shiv Sena workers in Karjat, on outskirts of Mumbai, Thackeray said every party worker is seeing the current situation as an opportunity and not as a problem.

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra political crisis

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 23:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X