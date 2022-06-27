Can deputy Speaker be judge of his own court: Four developments in Sena vs Sena case

Around 20 rebel MLAs urging us to bring them back to Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 27: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed 15 to 20 Shiv Sena MLAs who have joined the rebel camp are in touch with him and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati, where they are lodged in a hotel along with Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde whose rebellion has pushed the MVA government into a major crisis.

Addressing Shiv Sena workers in Karjat, on outskirts of Mumbai, Thackeray said every party worker is seeing the current situation as an opportunity and not as a problem.

Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 23:50 [IST]