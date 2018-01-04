Army, RSS keeps India safe after Constitution: Justice Thomas

After Constitution, it is the Army and RSS which keeps Indians safe, former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice K T Thomas said.

Speaking at Kottayam at an RSS instructors' camp, Justice Thomas said that if an organisation has to be given credit for freeing the country from emergency, then I credit the RSS with that.

"The Sangh imparts discipline to its volunteers for "protection of the country. Snakes have venom as a weapon to defend against attacks on them. Similarly, the might of man is not meant to attack anyone. I appreciate the RSS for teaching and believing that physical strength is meant to guard against attacks. I understand that the physical training of RSS is to defend the country and the society at the time of attacks," Justice Thomas said.

"If asked why people are safe in India, I would say that there is a Constitution in the country, there is democracy, there are the armed forces, and fourthly the RSS is there. What prompts me to say is that the RSS had worked against the Emergency. The RSS's strong and well-organised work against the Emergency had reached then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi... She understood that it could not go (on for) long."

OneIndia News