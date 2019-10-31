Army Public School Result 2019 to be declared in a short while from now

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Army Public School Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The results were expected to be declared on October 30, but the same was delayed. The results are now expected on October 31 2019, today. The official website says that the result will be declared shortly. The uploading process is on and the result would be out in a short while from now.

When we checked at 10.30 pm, the website had stopped responding. The site remained down until 11.30 pm and it was thought that the results were being uploaded. However no link was available.

The results are most likely to be declared in the morning today. Reports indicate that there are attempts on to upload the result. If that is the case, then students can expect their results by today itself. The result once declared will be available on awesindia.com.