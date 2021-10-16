No need to thin down or increase more troops at LoC: Army official

Army launches massive combing operation in J&K

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Indian Army has launched a major combing operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch after two soldiers including a junior commissioned officer went missing.

The JCO and a soldier went missing after the Army came under heavy firing from terrorists on Thursday evening, NDTV reported. During the operation, there was heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gun fight Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh displayed exemplary courage , devotion and made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty, the Indian Army said in a statement. The nation will always remain indebted to these bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice for the nation, the Army also said.

Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi, aged 26 years old, is a resident of Village -Viman Gaon, Post- Khand, Tehsil- Narendra Nagar, District - Tehri Garhwal, Uttrakhand.

Rifleman Yogambar Singh, aged 27 years is resident of Village - Sankari, Post- Trishulla, Tehsil- Pokhari, District - Chamoli, Uttrakhand

