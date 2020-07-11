Army guns down 6 NSCN (IM) terrorists in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, July 11: The Indian Army has gunned down 6 terrorists in Arunachal Pradesh. Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding presence of armed insurgents, two columns were launched by the Assam Rifles in general area Khonsa (approximately 50 Km East of Tinsukia), Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh.

At around 4.30 am, operational contact was established with the NSCN (IM) insurgents in the general area.

In the ensuing firefight, six insurgents were neutralised and six weapons along with war like stores were recovered.

One Assam Rifles soldier was injured in the operation. The individual is stable and was evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital.