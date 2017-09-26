Army foils infiltration bid by Pak's Border Action Team in J&K's Keran sector

The Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid by 7-8 armed intruders in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

The intrusion was conducted by Pakistan's Border Action Team at 1300 hours. There have been no casualties from the Indian side. Firing by the security forces is on.

Sources said the aim of the intruders was to damage the post, but it was thwarted by the Indian Army.

The intrusion by the BAT took place a day after India's Army chief Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan of another surgical strike if the neighbouring country "does not behave".

