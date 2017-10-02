Army foils infiltration bid, 2 militants killed in J&K

Srinagar, October 2: Two militants were killed as the Army on Monday foiled two infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

"An infiltration bid was foiled today by alert soldiers along the LoC in Rampur sector of Baramulla district," a defence spokesman said here.

Two militants were killed and two weapons recovered from them.

The search operation was still in progress.

Earlier, the Army foiled another infiltration bid by militants in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.

An Army official said the soldiers noticed some suspicious movement near the LoC and challenged the suspects.

"An exchange of fire took place between the sides," he said adding search operation was launched soon after the gunfire stopped.

Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

