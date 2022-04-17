YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army Commanders’ Conference to be held from Apr 18 to 22: Threat assessment, Russia-Ukraine war on agenda

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Army Commanders' Conference is scheduled from 18-22 April 2022 at New Delhi. Army Commanders' Conference is an apex level biannual event which is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

    Representational Image

    During the conference, the senior leadership of the Indian Army will review the operational situation along the active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development & operational preparedness plans. Discussions on aspects pertaining to infrastructure development in border areas, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of Niche tech and assessment on any impact of the Russia - Ukraine war are also scheduled.

    Various agenda points sponsored by regional commands will be deliberated upon by the senior commanders apart from proposals concerning improving works, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation in the Indian Army. As part of the conference, Boards of Governors meetings of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) will be organised.

    The Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is expected to interact with the senior commanders and address the Conference on 21 April 2022. The conference is also a formal forum for senior leadership of Indian Army to interact with the senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence during the MoD Interaction Session.

    More INDIAN ARMY News  

    Read more about:

    indian army

    Story first published: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 20:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X