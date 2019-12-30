Army chief General Bipin Rawat named India's first Chief of Defence Staff

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 30: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has been named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

Rawat was named the Chief of Defence Staff just a day before he was to retire from service after completeing a full three-year term as the Chief of Army Staff.

The terms of the new CDS would be fixed by a high powered panel that was constituted by the Defence Ministry. The panel led by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval would submit the report in six weeks time.

The first time that the recommendation for this post was made was by the K Subrahmanyam Committee that was set up after the Kargil. Another committee headed by Naresh Chandra which was set up to suggest reforms in higher defence management had also suggested the importance of such a post. The committee, however, suggested that the post of a Chairman, Joint Chief of Staff be created.

The CDS would focus on coordination between the three service chief, when it comes to procurements, budgeting, logistics and training. The Army, Navy and IAF chief will, however, continue to have operational command of their respective forces.