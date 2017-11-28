Armed Forces Flag day: If you want to wear the flag, here is how you get one

The Defence Ministry will launch a mega campaign on social media from December 1 to 7 to encourage people to wear the Armed Forces' flag to show their support and solidarity with the military.

Official sources said the main objective of the campaign will be to encourage citizens to make financial contributions to the 'Armed Forces Flag Day Fund' (AFFD) which is used for the welfare of disabled ex-servicemen, war widows and children of martyrs.

There will be a wide digital campaign spread across Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms to encourage people to wear the armed forces' flag with pride to show their support and solidarity with the military, the sources said.

They said the campaign aims to increase contributions to the 'Armed Forces Flag Day Fund' which will be used to support disabled ex-servicemen, war widows, children of martyrs and other such beneficiaries.

After taking charge as Defence Minister on September 7, Nirmala Sitharaman had listed ensuring welfare of ex-servicemen as one of her priority areas.The sources said the campaign is in sync with Sitharaman's resolve to ensure welfare of the ex-servicemen.

If you want to wear the flag to show your solidarity then you must visit http://ksb.gov.in. You can get the printable version of the flag on the website. You could also make a contribution on the same website.

OneIndia News